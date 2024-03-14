The Habit Burger Grill has sponsored a study on Americans' dining habits amidst inflation. Conducted by OnePoll and surveying 2,000 adults nationwide, the study revealed a surprising trend: while 75% of Americans support adults ordering from kids' menus to save money, many feel too embarrassed to do so. In fact, only 20% reported they actually have ordered a kid’s meal for themselves. In response to these findings, Habit Burger has decided to cater to adults looking for a budget-friendly option without compromising portion size with its $6 Grown-Up Meal.

Jack Hinchliffe, chief marketing officer at Habit Burger, said, "We've spotted a trend: Savvy adults covertly ordering off the kids' menu to manage expenses. But why the hush-hush? We say, own it ... That's why we're flipping the script by allowing grownups to experience kids' meals, offering the savings of a kid’s meal without compromising on portion size. It’s guilt-free savings and grown-up-sized food. Why should kids have all the fun?"

Habit Burger’s Grown-Up Meal features a full-sized Charburger, small fries, regular drink, and the mini gummy burger, all for $6. The brand's Charburgers are seared over an open flame, utilizing a precise balance of time, temperature, seasoning and house-made spice. This chargrilling technique seals in the juices, resulting in a bold and distinctive smoky flavor.

"It’s tough out there right now and finding a meal that satisfies when it comes to quality and cost can feel like searching for a needle in a haystack,” said Hinchliffe. “We've stayed true to a simple philosophy: Consistently delivering fresh, chargrilled food at affordable, everyday value. It's not just about the meal; it's about an experience shared with friends or family that you can feel good about."

As inflation continues to rise, the study also found that a staggering two in three Americans (67%) feel guilty when dining out, identifying tightening budgets as a significant factor, with nearly a quarter (23%) reporting stress associated with dining-out spending.

With the mantra "Eat Like Adults, Pay Like Kids," Habit Burger encourages grown-ups to unwind and experience a meal without worrying about the bill. The $6 Grown-Up Meal, available for a limited time at select locations, is the brand’s solution to providing a break for adults seeking a quality meal without financial strain.

Source: The Habit Burger Grill