National Provisioner Multimedia Specialist Brett Parker sits down with Katelyn Kaney, president of Cattaneo Bros, as she discusses the company's recent acquisition of Bob Tallman's Authentic Cowboy Beef Jerky.

In this interview, Kaney explains the inspiration behind the acquisition, what makes Bob Tallman's jerky stand out from similar products on the market, unique methods of marketing and distribution, and unique challenges that are present during the acquisition of a food product.