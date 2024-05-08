Tacotarian, a plant-based taqueria with locations in Las Vegas and San Diego, is debuting a line of shelf-stable products designed to bring the restaurant experience home. In the growing demand for sustainable, plant-based foods, Tacotarian has come to the table with a simple line of products that are easy to heat and eat. First to launch will be their jackfruit barbacoa and their jackfruit Birria made with Beyond. Tacotarian at Home is woman-owned and minority-owned.

This move into retail reflects the growing ask from loyal fans of the brand to have a presence near them and gives them a chance to eat plant-based tacos without proximity to a Tacotarian restaurant. These premier taco fillings are high-protein and non-GMO.

"We've been fortunate to have such a core group of Tacotarian supporters that have begged us to come to their city," said Kristen Corral, co-founder of Tacotarian & Tacotarian at Home. "While we are continuing to expand, we are elated to meet people where they are and present them with a retail line that allows them access to our plant-based offerings regardless of location."

"We're especially proud of our Birria with Beyond as it's one of our most popular options at all our locations," said Regina Simmons, co-founder of Tacotarian & Tacotarian at Home.

Source: Tacotarian at Home