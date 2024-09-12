Dearborn Sausage Co. Inc., a Dearborn, Mich., establishment, is recalling approximately 1,944 pounds of ready-to-eat wiener products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The labels of the two products implicated in the recall were inadvertently swapped, resulting in soy, a known allergen, and pork not being declared on the product labels.

The RTE wiener items were produced Aug. 7, 2024. The following products are subject to recall:

2-pound vacuum-sealed packages of “BROOKSIDE BRAND FULLY COOKED NATURAL CASING BEEF WIENERS” that may contain undeclared pork with lot code A0122024 and sell-by date 11/05/2024.

2-pound vacuum-sealed packages of “BROOKSIDE BRAND NATURAL CASING FULLY COOKED WIENERS” that may contain undeclared soy with lot code A0322024 and sell-by date 11/05/2024.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 10002” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Ohio.

The problem was discovered when the establishment received a complaint from a retailer that the products they received may have been incorrectly labeled. The establishment determined that they inadvertently mislabeled beef wiener products as beef and pork wiener products and vice versa. The products labeled as beef and pork wiener products actually contain beef wiener products that contain soy; therefore, soy is not declared on the finished product label. Additionally, the product labeled as beef wiener products actually contain beef and pork wiener products, therefore, pork is not declared on the finished product label.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ and retailers’ refrigerators and/or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Chase McQuiston, FSQA manager, Dearborn Sausage Co. Inc. at 313-842-2375, ext. 3052.

Source: USDA's FSIS