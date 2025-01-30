While Kansas City is known for its barbecue and Philly its cheesesteaks, when it comes to menus for the Big Game, nothing is hotter than wings. The National Chicken Council is releasing its annual Chicken Wing Report, projecting Americans to consume 1.47 billion chicken wings watching the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles battle for the Lombardi Trophy. This figure represents an increase of 1.5% from last year's game, or about 20 million more wings.

"Matthew McConaughey was right: Football is for food," said NCC spokesperson Tom Super. "Sure, there will be pizza, guacamole, chips and dips, but when it comes to the Super Bowl, chicken wings rule the roost. Although we do anticipate an uptick in chicken cheesesteaks this year.

"If Buffalo, the home of the chicken wing, and their Bills can ever take the next step and make it back to the Big Game, we'd expect an even bigger surge in wings and wet naps."

Retail wing sales growth for the Big Game representative markets (Philadelphia and Kansas City) increased significantly during the playoffs this year (for the four weeks ending Jan. 19, 2025 versus the prior period):

Chiefs fans receiving wings to the tune of a 21.9% sales increase.

Eagles fans did not disappoint their team for wing sales, rushing out and increasing Philadelphia market sales by 19%.

Wings sales across the US during the playoffs have been strong, gaining 12% for the four weeks ending Jan. 19, 2025, versus the prior period. The playoff markets beat the national 12% wings increase, scoring sales growth at 15.5% for the four weeks ending Jan. 19, 2025, versus the prior period.

Source: National Chicken Council