Smithfield Foods, Inc. is the pork brand Americans trust the most, according to a recent consumer survey conducted for Newsweek Magazine.

Smithfield was honored for trust, which consumers measure mainly through a product’s pricing, quality, and transparency, as a winner of the 2022 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, issued in partnership with BrandSpark International leading market research and consulting firm, and Newsweek magazine.

“Smithfield Foods prides itself on providing consumers with wholesome, safe and affordable food,” said Tim Zimmer, executive vice president of marketing for Smithfield Foods. “Being recognized as the most trusted pork brand is a testament to the dedication and commitment of our more than 60,000 team members worldwide to provide “Good food. Responsibly.”

Source: Smithfield Foods