USMEF partnered with a foodservice distributor to show foodies in Mexico how to bring exceptional experiences from top restaurants into their homes. One of Mexico’s premier gastronomic festivals served as a training ground for participants through a series of masterclasses conducted by leading chefs and hosted by the US pork and beef industries.

Begun 10 years ago, the Sabores Polanco Festival has become a leading gourmet food event in Mexico City, with 80 high-end restaurants and wineries serving 15,000 people over two days. Festival attendees are mainly foodies and wine lovers who are anxious to learn about new dishes.

“We invited chefs from six top restaurants to conduct masterclasses featuring their signature dishes,” said Rigoberto Treviño, USMEF Mexico trade manager. “Most dishes featured underutilized US beef and pork cuts and participants were shown step by step how to recreate these special dishes at home.”

In addition to hosting the masterclasses, USMEF provided four industry ambassadors to prepare and sample dishes for festival attendees at the US red meat industry booth, including tacos, empanadas, barbacoa and chicharron.

In a festival partnership with Cerveceria Modelo, USMEF ambassadors created and sampled several beef and pork dishes that paired well with Modelo beer.

Funding support was provided by the Beef Checkoff Program, the National Pork Board and Iowa Corn Promotion Board.

Source: USMEF